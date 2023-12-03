Natixis Decreases Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Natixis cut its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,478 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,590,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,610,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698,030 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,133 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

