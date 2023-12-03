Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Allstate were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,689,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Allstate by 67,323.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,514,000 after buying an additional 1,799,548 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $137.68 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

