Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.