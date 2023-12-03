iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after acquiring an additional 226,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IWV stock opened at $263.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $216.20 and a 12 month high of $264.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.18.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

