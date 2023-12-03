NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in NetApp by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,351,373 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $103,245,000 after purchasing an additional 658,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,393,643,000 after purchasing an additional 147,330 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 47,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in NetApp by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 896,339 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $68,536,000 after purchasing an additional 312,207 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTAP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,217,468 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.