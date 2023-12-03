MetisDAO (METIS) Price Up 27% This Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $23.10 or 0.00058438 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $105.42 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 27% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00016684 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,546.88 or 1.00049907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010764 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008520 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003821 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,563,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,563,674.03425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 22.67058451 USD and is up 8.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $3,439,474.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

