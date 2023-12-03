Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.19

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00078288 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00040058 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00026006 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000667 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.