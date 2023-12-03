Threshold Price Tops $0.0237 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $237.40 million and approximately $10.39 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00016684 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,546.88 or 1.00049907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010764 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008520 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,463,322,025.23737 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02411631 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $9,720,788.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.