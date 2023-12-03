TrueFi (TRU) Price Tops $0.0576 on Exchanges

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 3rd. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $61.69 million and $5.20 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0576 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,071,203,485 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,071,203,485.0731033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.05968344 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $4,226,629.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

