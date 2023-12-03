Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $976,000 Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $98.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,095.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,088 shares of company stock worth $2,269,636. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

