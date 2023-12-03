Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HROW. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at $30,736,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Harrow Health by 261.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,789,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,070,000 after buying an additional 1,293,806 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter worth about $7,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 103.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 276,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 112.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 234,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $9.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $33.70 to $34.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Activity at Harrow Health

In related news, CEO Mark L. Baum bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,022,961 shares in the company, valued at $16,406,213.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 14,017 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $205,349.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,614,017 shares in the company, valued at $52,945,349.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark L. Baum acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,022,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,406,213.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harrow Health Profile

(Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

See Also

