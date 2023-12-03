Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 380.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Catalent by 163.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 41.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.05.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Argus raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

