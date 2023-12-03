Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 56 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 607.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $516.97 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.74 and a twelve month high of $581.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of -143.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $456.53 and a 200-day moving average of $497.99.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total transaction of $4,305,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 569,876 shares in the company, valued at $288,670,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,283 shares of company stock worth $19,596,159 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.10.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

