Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,660 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,186,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,402,000 after acquiring an additional 468,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 98,458.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 354,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,592,000 after acquiring an additional 354,450 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after acquiring an additional 332,719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $35,533,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $104.57 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day moving average is $102.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,447.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

