Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 680,386 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,082,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Shell by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 15.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $275,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.25.

Shell Stock Down 0.6 %

SHEL stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average is $62.72. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $217.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.