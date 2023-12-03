Prelude Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $621,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,824,000 after buying an additional 22,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $29.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $691.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.42. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $42.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.79). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMRK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $2,074,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,074,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $34,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,351.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.