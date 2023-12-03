VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Position Decreased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,887 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,056,000 after buying an additional 1,753,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,476,000 after buying an additional 4,477,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,461,000 after buying an additional 94,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.45.

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

