Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 279,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $41,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $226.47 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $261.71. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.69.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Several research firms have commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

