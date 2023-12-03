Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $904,000 Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,619,000 after purchasing an additional 646,184 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 37.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 19,403 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 78.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 9,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

