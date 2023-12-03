Somerville Kurt F Has $20.69 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Somerville Kurt F lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,114 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.9% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $313,130,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,179,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 187,123 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $886,000. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39.7% during the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,776 shares of company stock worth $23,452,924. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $131.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

