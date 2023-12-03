Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $935,000 Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Open Text were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OTEX. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1,955.1% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1,359.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Open Text had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 77.52%.

OTEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

