Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 8,946 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,946 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in SBA Communications by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at SBA Communications
In other news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total transaction of $304,087.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total transaction of $304,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,943 shares of company stock valued at $21,723,061. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SBA Communications Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $250.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $312.34.
SBA Communications Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 74.89%.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
