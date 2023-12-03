Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys New Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $435.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.58 and a 200-day moving average of $368.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.79 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.02 and a twelve month high of $442.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDB. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $424.00 to $471.00 in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $3,106,797.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,503,740.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $3,106,797.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,503,740.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,129,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,654 shares of company stock valued at $117,219,266 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.