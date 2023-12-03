Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.04 Million in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,637 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of PGT Innovations as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in PGT Innovations by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $33.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $399.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.79 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. Equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $68,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,339,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,893,720.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $68,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,339,155 shares in the company, valued at $36,893,720.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $78,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

