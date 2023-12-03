4,650 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,055 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $215.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.76. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

