Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 38,488 Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Vista Outdoor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,992,000 after buying an additional 140,072 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,584,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,743,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,094,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,993,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,493,000 after purchasing an additional 152,308 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,019,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSTO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur purchased 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $45,005.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VSTO opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.68 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

