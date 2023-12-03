United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 424.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 32,131 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 10.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 14.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on X shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Argus lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

United States Steel Price Performance

NYSE X opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $36.43.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 4.40%.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $279,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $279,505.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,830 shares of company stock valued at $614,885. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

