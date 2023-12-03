Credit Suisse AG Purchases 89,672 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,638,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,672 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $39,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040,222 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,843,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 476.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 77,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 63,931 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPK. Raymond James downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of GPK opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

