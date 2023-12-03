Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 999,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,811,000 after purchasing an additional 29,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 171,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,451 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

In related news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $882,464.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,477 shares in the company, valued at $810,855.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $376,045.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,710.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $882,464.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,855.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ONTO opened at $141.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.49 and a 200 day moving average of $119.35. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $147.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $207.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.