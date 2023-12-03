Credit Suisse AG Purchases 23,245 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $33,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,350.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.44.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $220.66 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $248.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.37%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

