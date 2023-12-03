Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $11.45 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after buying an additional 2,307,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,591,000 after purchasing an additional 934,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HCA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $252.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.