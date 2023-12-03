The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,247 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.30% of J. M. Smucker worth $45,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,854,000 after acquiring an additional 593,263 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 42,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $111.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -655.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.73. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $163.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,494.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Consumer Edge raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.38.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

