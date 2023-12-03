Graham Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,655 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 592.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 831,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 796.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 878,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 780,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of JEF opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.30. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.