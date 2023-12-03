Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 113.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,560 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,624 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Independent Bank worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $91.65.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.19 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 29.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Independent Bank

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.58 per share, with a total value of $102,018.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,251.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $109,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,348.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel purchased 2,100 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.58 per share, with a total value of $102,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,251.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.