Graham Capital Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at about $953,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average of $66.55. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.42 and a 52 week high of $76.14.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.01. GMS had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of GMS in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.88.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

