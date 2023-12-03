Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,339,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,258,000 after purchasing an additional 486,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,160,000 after purchasing an additional 55,639 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,633,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,637,000 after purchasing an additional 60,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 177,707 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $5,583,553.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,537,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $331,098,775.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at $114,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,108,205 shares of company stock worth $39,128,481. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Benchmark cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average is $45.85. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $81.81. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.59 and a beta of 0.90.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $80.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Stories

