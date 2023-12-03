Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $44,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARGX. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in argenx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in argenx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in argenx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $453.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $484.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.93. argenx SE has a one year low of $333.07 and a one year high of $550.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARGX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of argenx from $595.00 to $582.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of argenx from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of argenx from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.43.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

