CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 211,729 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 39.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 4.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 237,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 257.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 58,121 shares during the last quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CommScope in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CommScope by 57.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 667,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 242,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.25 to $1.75 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

Insider Transactions at CommScope

In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 153,019 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,420.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,525.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 153,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,420.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,525.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,528.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 321,619 shares of company stock worth $523,985. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Stock Up 13.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $1.89 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Company Profile

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

Further Reading

