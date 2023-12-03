Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.18 Million in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,813 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACIW. FMR LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 26.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 349,900.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $146,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

ACIW opened at $27.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $29.14.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.02 million for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 6.24%. On average, analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

