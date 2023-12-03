Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190,102 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $48,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,540,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 988.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 705,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,963,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,045,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,117,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,117,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE CLH opened at $166.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.97. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $178.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CLH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.