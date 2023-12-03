Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $45.93 Million Stock Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,547,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.24% of Eldorado Gold worth $45,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 19.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $245.26 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

EGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. CSFB lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

