Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 336,800 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 670,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $45,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Centene by 79,760.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after acquiring an additional 459,574,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,235,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 16.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1,558.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $74.88 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $87.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

