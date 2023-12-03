Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $41,793.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $80,135 in the last 90 days. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Reading International stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 40,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,103. Reading International has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

