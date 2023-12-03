EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the October 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 648,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SATS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in EchoStar by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in EchoStar by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EchoStar by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 95,704 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EchoStar by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EchoStar stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. 1,497,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,933. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $413.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that EchoStar will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

