SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Short Interest Update

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 7,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,298,000 after acquiring an additional 835,290 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after buying an additional 778,034 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,364,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,423,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,311,000 after buying an additional 321,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SEDG traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.48. 2,746,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,397. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.14 and a 200-day moving average of $180.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Capital downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEDG

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.