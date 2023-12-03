Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 898,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ROAD

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,511,000 after acquiring an additional 500,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 410,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after acquiring an additional 336,161 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Construction Partners by 2,716.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 344,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 332,572 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Construction Partners by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 210,100 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ROAD traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.41. 811,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,173. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.