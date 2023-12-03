Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Short Interest Update

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 8,000,000 shares. Currently, 21.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nucleo Capital LTDA. lifted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 3,045,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,559,000 after acquiring an additional 42,214 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 44.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,542,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,150,000 after acquiring an additional 475,794 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 13.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,791,000 after acquiring an additional 104,630 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 674,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after acquiring an additional 54,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SGML shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, September 3rd.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

NASDAQ SGML traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $31.12. 1,024,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,883. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. Sigma Lithium has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

See Also

