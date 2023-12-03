Lcnb Corp Buys 325 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,757 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $89.04. 4,964,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,276,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $93.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

