Short Interest in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Drops By 18.3%

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 10,790,000 shares. Approximately 13.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 671,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days.

Paycor HCM Stock Up 2.8 %

PYCR traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,800. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.50. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.51 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. Equities analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM

In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $148,321.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,163.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 198,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,532.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $148,321.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,163.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,853,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,531,000 after buying an additional 785,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,808,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,805,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

