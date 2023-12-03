Lcnb Corp Has $1.62 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lcnb Corp reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 24.2% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 189.7% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 28.7% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.00.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $6.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $722.08. The company had a trading volume of 692,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $649.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $645.88. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $397.06 and a 12 month high of $730.98. The firm has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $1,338,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,495,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,095 shares of company stock worth $7,702,801. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.